WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The incumbent Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has been confirmed on Tuesday to serve his second term in the role at the organization, the WTO said in a press release.

“At a meeting of the General Council on 28 February, WTO members agreed by consensus to appoint Roberto Azevedo for a second four-year term as Director-General,” the release stated.

Azevedo expressed his readiness to serve a second term in a letter to WTO members on 3 November 2016, and was the only candidate nominated for the post.

The Director-General’s new term will begin on September 1, 2017.