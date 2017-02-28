Israel Should Stand Against Anti-Semitism in US - President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israel should take steps to tackle the anti-Semitic incidents that taking place in the United States, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said Tuesday.
"I think the issue of anti-Semitism is an issue that the State of Israel and its representatives must stand unequivocally against, shoulder to shoulder… I also want to express my appreciation to President Trump for his clear words last week, and for his clear position [on the issue]," Rivlin told the Israeli diplomats working in North American countries, as quoted by The Times of Israel.
The Israeli president added that the Jewish people cannot allow the recent incidents in the United States targeting the objects related to Jews and Judaism "to pass unchecked."
