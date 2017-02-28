Register
    Israeli President Reuven Rivlin sits for consultations, with representatives of parties elected to parliament (Knesset) last week, at his residence in Jerusalem on March 22, 2015

    Israel Should Stand Against Anti-Semitism in US - President

    © AFP 2016/ MENAHEM KAHANA
    Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said that the Jewish people cannot allow the recent incidents in the United States targeting the objects related to Jews and Judaism "to pass unchecked."

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israel should take steps to tackle the anti-Semitic incidents that taking place in the United States, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said Tuesday.

    US President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Chris O'Meara
    Trump: Anti-Semitism in US ‘Has to Stop, Going to Stop’
    During February, a number of anti-Semitic actions, such as attacks on the Jewish cemeteries and reports about bomb threats in Jewish community centers, occurred across the United States including in the states of Illinois, Missouri, New York and Texas. On February 21, US President Donald Trump decried anti-Semitism calling it "horrible" and stressing the need to stop it.

    "I think the issue of anti-Semitism is an issue that the State of Israel and its representatives must stand unequivocally against, shoulder to shoulder… I also want to express my appreciation to President Trump for his clear words last week, and for his clear position [on the issue]," Rivlin told the Israeli diplomats working in North American countries, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

    The Israeli president added that the Jewish people cannot allow the recent incidents in the United States targeting the objects related to Jews and Judaism "to pass unchecked."

      avatar
      x303x
      I believe they were False flag events
      avatar
      x303x
      there is a reason why they have been booted out of many countries in the past, its if if they never learn, the last thing they should be thinking about is witch hunting, it will backfire on them as it has every single time they have done it in the past
