Russia Open to Dialogue on Strategic Issues With US, Particularly Missile Def.

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia is open to dialogue with the United States on strategic issues, particularly on missile defense, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday.

"Russia is also open to a full discussion with the US on strategic issues. Here it is necessary to take into account all the factors that influence strategic stability and our security," Ryabkov told Russian lawmakers at a roundtable on bilateral ties.

He named the US global missile defense system and strategic offensive arms as factors in dialogue, in addition to US non-compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the threat of weapons in outer space, as well as the US not ratifying the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty.

