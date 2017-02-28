Register
10:41 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A demonstrator displays a placard to protest against the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal at a sit-in demonstration in front of the parliament building in Tokyo

    Australian, Japanese Economy Ministers Discuss TPP Free Trade Deal Prospects

    © AFP 2016/ TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
    World
    Get short URL
    16201

    According to media reports, Japan's Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara and Australian Trade and Investment Minister Steven Ciobo discussed during a phone conversation the prospects for the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal.

    A carrier transports Toyota vehicles including the new Prius hybrid vehicles near the Toyota Motor Corp. Tsutsumi Plant in the town of Toyota, Japan's Aichi Prefecture
    © AFP 2016/ Kazuhiro NOGI
    Japan Taking Over US Car Market Despite TPP Failure
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Japan's Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara and Australian Trade and Investment Minister Steven Ciobo discussed during a phone conversation the prospects for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade deal, as well as US withdrawal from the agreement, local media reported Tuesday.

    "The economic strategic significance of the TPP remains the same even if the United States has pulled out. I exchanged views with (Ciobo) on the importance of free trade," Ishihara was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency.

    The Japanese senior official though made no comments on the possibility of the deal without US participation.

    On January 23, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the TPP agreement. The deal would have removed trade barriers among its signatories, which together account for 40 percent of the world's economy.

    During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly criticized the TPP deal and vowed to reject it if elected president. Trump’s opponent Hilary Clinton also opposed the trade agreement that was championed by former President Barack Obama.

    The TPP agreement between the United States and 11 other Pacific-Rim states was negotiated in unusual secrecy. Critics had voiced significant concern the trade deal would undermine standards and regulations on environmental protection, health and safety, as well as workers’ rights.

    For his part, Trump has voiced the necessity to replace multilateral agreements by bilateral deals that would be more beneficial for the United States.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    No Thanks: China 'Would Get Indigestion' From Involvement in Failed TPP Project
    It's High Time for China to Take Washington's Vacant Seat in TPP
    'Too Early' to Speak of Consequences of US Withdrawal From TPP - Moscow
    Tags:
    Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Japan, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      topolcats
      The two US puppets states are Frantic over the new Trump Presidency ! LMAO
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok