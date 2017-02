–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to Caribbean News Now portal, the drugs were found in a a fishing boat in international waters off Suriname in the Atlantic Ocean.

The vessel was stopped and searched by authorities on February 16. Four Guyanese men were also detained and transferred to US Virgin Islands on Saturday to face possible criminal charges.

The drugs were taken by coast guard to Puerto Rico and turned over to the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!