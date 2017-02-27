Kazakhstan Investigates Alleged Illegal Sale of Aircraft to Syria - Prosecutor

"The media discussed information on possible sale of Kazakh Airbus civil aircraft, registered in the national register to Syria. During examination of the related materials it was revealed that the aircraft registration and its withdrawal by the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Investments and Development was conducted with rough violations of the legislation on the use of airspace and aircraft activities," the statement said.
According to the statement, Kazakh National Anticorruption Bureau received the case materials on Saturday.
Syria has been under multiple sanctions and embargoes since 2011, when it merged in conflict. In particular, sale of arms and military related materials to the country, as well as chemicals is banned.
