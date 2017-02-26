Register
26 February 2017
    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.

    Unpredictability of Trump's Policy Pushes Latin America in China's Hands

    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    World
    339980

    Tensions between Washington and Beijing and the uncertainty of US President Donald Trump's policy create conditions for tighter cooperation between China and Latin America.

    Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa is seen at screens as he speaks at the plenary session during the Fifth Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Bavaro, Dominican Republic, on January 25, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ ERIKA SANTELICES
    Seeing Other Partners: Latin America Could Turn to Russia, China in Wake of Trade Split With US
    Chinese conglomerate Sinochem is considering the sale of its 40 percent stake in Brazil’s Peregrino offshore field, Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

    Two of the sources said that Sinochem is exploring the sale of its largest overseas upstream stake due to a dramatic decline in oil prices. In the last two and a half years, global crude prices have halved. The oil and chemicals firm is now struggling to restructure its assets, in a bid to adapt to the new pricing.

    Sinopec bought the stake in the Peregrino offshore field from Norway’s Statoil for $3.07 billion in 2010. A source said that due to the low oil prices the Chinese company is ready to sell it at a discount.

    The other 60 percent in Peregrino is controlled by Statoil. Two sources said Sinochem’s intent to sell the stake has been shared with India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), according to Reuters.

    China's President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting at the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPAL) in Santiago, Chile, November 22, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Vera
    China Poised to Challenge US Supremacy in Latin America
    Oil prices are unlikely among the main reasons behind Sinochem moving to dump its energy assets in Brazil, according to Boris Martynov, deputy director of the Institute for Latin American Studies, at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

    "In this case, the Chinese company is an importer of Brazilian oil to China. So, low prices are good for Sinochem," Martynov told Sputnik Chinese.

    The expert suggested that there might be other economic reasons behind the possible sale of assets by Sinochem.

    "Asset sales are a common practice. I don’t see any politics behind it," he pointed out.

    Currently, there are a growing number of reports saying that risks are increasing in the Brazilian economy amid the ongoing political changes.

    A security guard stands in front of the gate of the Center of Excellence on Nuclear Security in the State Nuclear Security Technology Center in Beijing, China, March 18, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    China Reaches Breakthrough in Global Nuclear Market
    Mikhail Belyat, an expert at the Russian State University for the Humanities, the possible asset sale by Sinochem in Brazil does not mean that the company is quitting Latin America.

    "I guess that the Brazilian oilfield is a very lucrative asset for the potential buyer. A stake of 40 percent is very significant. But there is no sign that Sinochem is going to leave Brazil or the entire Latin American market. That’s just a routine deal to sell one assets and purchase others. There is nothing extraordinary and there is no reason for concerns or conclusions," Belyat said.

    Fan Hesheng, an expert at the Center for Latin American Studies, at the Anhui University, underscored a great potential for cooperation between China and Latin American countries.

    Brazilian cars factory (File)
    © AP Photo/ Victor R. Caivano
    Brazil Ready to Cash in on US-Mexico-China Trade Row
    "Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that Beijing has multidimensional partnership with Latin America, including in investments, trade and finances. The Latin American market needs investments," the analyst said.

    Alexander Kharlamenko, a senior expert at the Institute for Latin American Studies, suggested that China is unlikely to miss an opportunity to strengthen ties with the region amid the global challenges and uncertainties.

    "After Donald Trump’s inauguration as the President of the United States, there has been a spike in tensions between Washington and Beijing. On the other hand, Brazil, Argentina and other regional players also have differences with the US. The entire Latin America is concerned over Trump’s plan to build a wall at Mexico’s border. They also fear that Trump’s protectionist approach could be negative for them. All of the above is moving Latin America closer to China," Kharlamenko told Sputnik Chinese.

     

    economy, oil prices, cooperation, Donald Trump, China, United States, Brazil
      jas
      Tired talking point of globalist radicals. Sputnik propaganda. Trump is not unpredictable, the extremists just don't want him to return government power to the people.
      jas, well Sputnik does front the Party of Socialist Liberation with Brian and Eugene and a whole raft of British Marxists so wtf are we doing here? It's like 2017 just clashed with programming mapped out for 1971.
      We need a bigger say in Sputnik- these leftist cliques who could fit their entire membership into a telephone box are demoralizing everyone. Granted, wall to wall ultra liberal- Marxist programming might well work on Sputnik - Spanish, but it's totally retro for the Anglosphere.
      It's astounding, a great tidal wave of people power is crashing over the English speaking world and Sputnik keeps itself locked in its leftist ghetto preaching a worn out philosophy that Russia shed decades ago (and never seriously believed in since the abandonment of Lenin's NEP).
      Pointless to take Sputnik to task- Marxism is a form of autism. But they're running Sputnik into the ground nonetheless.
      landauroj
      China is not the good gay as far as trade is concerned. China has adopted and applied merciless capitalistic methods in Latin America. One example, is for example buying industrial complexes with serious labor problems at at cheap rate. Once this happen, after the sale, the Chinese do nothing for about 4-5 years until workers vacant the company with meager retirement, and then when the complex is almost abandon, the Chinese stars to invest money and contract new workers that obey the rules of Chinese investors. Selective countries are chosen by the Chinese to offer trade deals in local currency that I thing is a good thing. Chile has signed a big deal with the Chilean government to put forward this plan.
