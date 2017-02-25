Russia Sends Aid to Tajikistan to Help Deal With Avalanche Aftermath

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – About 80 heavy avalanches occurred in Tajikistan on February 15-20, something that the area has not seen in the past 30 years.

"The Republic of Tajikistan has asked the international community for help after snow avalanches occurred in the east and north of the country. As a result of the natural disaster, the economy of the republic suffered significant damage, infrastructure has been destroyed, dozens of settlements are blocked and there are human casualties," a Russian Emergencies Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, Russia has sent out food, tents, blankets and a mobile electric station to Tajikistan.

"From the Ramenskoye Airport [Zhukovsky airfield] in the Moscow region, an Il-76 airlifter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry flew out to Dushanbe [Tajikistan’s capital], carrying about 40 tonnes [metric tons] of humanitarian aid," the spokesperson said.

Russia and Tajikistan are bound by a 1997 agreement on cooperation in the sphere of civil defense and prevention and elimination of emergency situations.