Conflicts of Interest Between EAEU Members Natural for Integration Process

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Conflicts of interest between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members is natural to the ongoing process of integration, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan said Friday.

"It is evident that there is a conflict of interests as well. In addition, we have a process of integration, which we have to undergo, because we still have barriers… and restrictions, which prevent the realization of a common market," Sargsyan said at a press conference organized by the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce (AHK).

Sargsyan added that the experience of the European Union showed that disagreements, such as used to be between Germany and France, could occur during integration processes.

The EAEU is a regional political and economic bloc that aims to optimize the flow of goods and services between its members. Its current member states are Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.