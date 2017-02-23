All Interested Sides Should Solve Issues of Migration, Terrorism - Lawmaker

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci US to Work on Fighting Terror With Russia if Finds Common Ground With Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik)All interested sides should jointly solve the issues of cyberattacks, immigration and terrorism as there is still time to do so, Petr Tolstoy, the deputy speaker of Russia's parliament and the head of the Russian delegation at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly winter session, said Thursday.

"Terrorism, migration issues, cyberattacks — it is necessary to discuss and urgently solve all these issues jointly, as we still have time. Russia is ready to participate in this work and proposes to accelerate the activity of the OSCE in fight against terrorism and cyberterrorism," Tolstoy told reporters.

According to Tolstoy, some states have chosen the way to accuse Russia of every trouble without any evidence, and this is a dead-locked way as it is not eliminating the very reason of this or that trouble.

Terrorism, migration and cyberattacks are among most pressing challenges, which the international community currently faces. The world leaders have repeatedly called on different states to stay united in order to overcome these challenges more successfully.

