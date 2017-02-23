All Interested Sides Should Solve Issues of Migration, Terrorism - Lawmaker

"Terrorism, migration issues, cyberattacks — it is necessary to discuss and urgently solve all these issues jointly, as we still have time. Russia is ready to participate in this work and proposes to accelerate the activity of the OSCE in fight against terrorism and cyberterrorism," Tolstoy told reporters.
According to Tolstoy, some states have chosen the way to accuse Russia of every trouble without any evidence, and this is a dead-locked way as it is not eliminating the very reason of this or that trouble.
Terrorism, migration and cyberattacks are among most pressing challenges, which the international community currently faces. The world leaders have repeatedly called on different states to stay united in order to overcome these challenges more successfully.
