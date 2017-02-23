Register
    The seal of the International Monetary Fund is seen at the headquarters building in Washington, DC on July 5, 2015

    Declining Tourism Drove Down Turkey’s GDP in 2016 - International Monetary Fund

    © AFP 2016/ MANDEL NGAN
    International Monetary Fund said that the dramatic decline in tourism last year has impacted Turkey’s economy, resulting in a one-percent drop in GDP last year.

    Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde reacts before the start of her trial about a state payout in 2008 to a French businessman, at the courts in Paris, France, December 12, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    IMF Head ‘Reassured’ by Talks With Trump Administration
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The dramatic decline in tourism last year has impacted Turkey’s economy, resulting in a one-percent drop in GDP last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a press release on Thursday.

    "Turkey’s previously booming tourism sector was gravely hit in the wake of a series of terrorist attacks and domestic political turmoil," the release stated. "The dwindling number of visitors has hurt connecting sectors, chopping off about one percentage point of GDP from the country’s growth in 2016."

    In 2015, more than half of Turkey's tourists came from European nations, while another 10 percent came from Russia and 8 percent from Iran or Iraq, the IMF noted.

    However, due to political uncertainty and more than 400 terror attacks in 2015 alone, tourism from Europe fell more than 30 percent. Additionally, the number of Russian tourists declined as a result of sanctions and travel restrictions.

    Prior to 2016, the tourism industry accounted for 3.7 percent of Turkey's GDP, created 600,000 jobs and an additional one million jobs in related sectors.

    According to the IMF, a 10 percent drop in foreign tourists translates into a 0.3-0.5 decline in GDP. Turkey's recovery is likely to be slow as additional violence will have long-term effects on tourism.

