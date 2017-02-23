US Urges Citizens to Avoid Site of Deadly Explosion in Pakistan’s Lahore

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Americans who are currently in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore should avoid the site of explosion that claimed lives of five individuals and injured 17, US State Department said in a security warning on Thursday.

"Media reporting indicates that there were at least five people killed and 17 injured in the attack," the warning stated. "US citizens are urged to avoid this area."

The incident took place at around noon in the vicinity of a restaurant and shopping complex in the Defense Housing Authority’s Block Z, according to the State Department. The explosion has been verified by Punjab provincial authorities.

