Register
21:12 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A man covers his eyes with a banner as he protests against international trade agreements TTIP and CETA in front of EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016

    TTIP Neither Alive Nor Dead, EU Ready to Continue Discussions With US

    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    World
    Get short URL
    0 5703

    EU Ambassador to the United States David O'Sullivan stated that while the European Union is ready to continue discussions on the matter of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) if the Trump administration is interested, at the moment there is no one to talk with.

    Austrian Parliament
    © Flickr/ Thomas Lieser
    Parliament Procedure on Austrian TTIP, CETA Petition May Start After March 1
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) negotiations were paused at the end of the administration of former President Barack Obama, but the European Union is ready to resume discussions with the administration of US President Donald Trump, EU Ambassador to the United States David O'Sullivan said on Tuesday.

    "TTIP is neither alive nor dead," O'Sullivan stated in a speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies event in Washington, DC. "It’s paused for the moment."

    O'Sullivan noted that while the European Union is ready to continue discussions on the matter if the Trump administration is interested, at the moment there is no one to talk with.

    Presidential candidate Norbert Hofer (R) and head of the Austrian Freedom party Heinz-Christian Strache (L) react at the party headquarter in Vienna, Austria, April 24, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Heinz-Peter Bader
    Effective EU-US Economic Ties Possible Without TTIP - Hofer
    The European Union is waiting for the right administration officials to be put in place so it can learn what the administration wants to do about the negotiations, O’Sullivan added.

    TTIP negotiations, which have been ongoing since 2013, seek to establish a free trade zone between the two sides of the Atlantic. Since the start of the talks, the deal has drawn severe criticism for the lack of transparency and concern over the tremendous power it would potentially give to international corporations.

    On January 23, Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement and promised to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The Trump administration is expected to at least delay talks on the TTIP deal, according to media reports.

    Related:

    Parliament Procedure on Austrian TTIP, CETA Petition May Start After March 1
    TTIP Talks Stalled Before US Election - Spain Ex-Foreign Minister
    US May Withdraw From TTIP to Make Way for New Inward-Oriented Trade Policy
    Effective EU-US Economic Ties Possible Without TTIP - Hofer
    Tags:
    Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), European Union, David O'Sullivan, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok