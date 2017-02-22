Japan Intends to Propose Russia to Expand Joint Naval Exercises

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev Japanese FM Eager to Start Cooperation With Russia on Kuril Islands

TOKYO (Sputnik)During the ministerial talks, slated for March 20 in Tokyo, the sides are expected to discuss areas for cooperation, including the expansion of exercises in the Sea of Japan to work out measures to counter terrorism and piracy, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan is said to be exploring the possibility of regular reciprocal visits of the countries’ defense ministers and hopes to agree on exchanges between the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the Russian Armed Forces.

Tokyo also reportedly plans to discuss Russian military planes’ flights near Japanese borders and Japan’s reaction to it.

In January, Russia and Japan conducted joint SAREX naval exercises in the Sea of Japan.

Since 2016, relations between the two countries have been experiencing a dynamic development. In mid-December 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan where the sides signed an unprecedented number of documents on bilateral cooperation.

