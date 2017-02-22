Japan Intends to Propose Russia to Expand Joint Naval Exercises

Japan is said to be exploring the possibility of regular reciprocal visits of the countries’ defense ministers and hopes to agree on exchanges between the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the Russian Armed Forces.
Tokyo also reportedly plans to discuss Russian military planes’ flights near Japanese borders and Japan’s reaction to it.
In January, Russia and Japan conducted joint SAREX naval exercises in the Sea of Japan.
Since 2016, relations between the two countries have been experiencing a dynamic development. In mid-December 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan where the sides signed an unprecedented number of documents on bilateral cooperation.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete This is fantastic. Japan are great trading partners. The quality of the Japanese is second to none!
2007harleydavidsonsg