Trump Administration Shows Positive Approach to Gulen Extradition - Turkish PM

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The administration of US President Donald Trump shows a positive approach to the extradition of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen suspected by Ankara of masterminding the July 2016 coup attempt, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Wednesday.

"We see a positive approach of the US leadership to this issue. We hope for a positive outcome," Yildirim said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

He added that the new administration had a better understanding of the importance of the issue for Ankara.

The failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, left 248 killed and thousands of people wounded. Following the coup attempt, the authorities arrested more than 41,000 people and fired or suspended more than 100,000. Many of them are teachers, public servants and journalists.