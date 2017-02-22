Austria's Proposal May Help Prevent Closure of OSCE Office in Yerevan - Lavrov

"I think that the latest proposal prepared by the Austrian chairmanship solves all existing problems. I hope we will be able to return to it soon and that it will help overcome this situation, which is not optimal for the OSCE," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.
Lavrov stressed that Russia was not indifferent to the fate of the OSCE office in Armenia as it generally supported the opening of regional offices in the OSCE member states.
"As for the specific programs, which offices in this or that country are handling, they should definitely comply with OSCE principles and should not lead to any doubts or suspicions that they do not [comply]. In this case, our colleagues from Azerbaijan had questions," Lavrov said.
The OSCE office in Armenia, currently the only one in South Caucasus, was established in 1999.
