Netanyahu Criticizes Stance of Former Australian Prime Ministers on Palestine

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, Netanyahu arrived in Australia with an official visit, becoming the first serving leader of Israel to visit the country.

"I ask both former prime ministers [Hawke and Rudd] to ask a simple question: What kind of state will it be that they are advocating? A state that calls for Israel’s destruction? A state whose territory will be used immediately for radical Islam?" Netanyahu said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

Israel should have "overriding security control of all the territories," in order to accept Palestine as a state, he added.

Current Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said earlier in the day that Australia opposed the "boycott campaigns designed to delegitimise the Jewish state," calling for the two-state-solution of the bilateral conflict, according to local media.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

