UN Refugees Commissioner Thanks Russia for Hosting Ukrainian Refugees

MOSCOW (Sputnik)UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi expressed gratitude Wednesday to Russia's First Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy for the country's efforts to host Ukrainian refugees.

"I thanked [during Tuesday meeting] the first deputy of interior for the excellent work that he was doing to host hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees and we discussed also ways to further improve and support also the refugees that are in the Russian Federation," Grandi said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The meeting with Gorovoy was very constructive, the UN official added.

Gorovoy and Grandi met Tuesday in Moscow, where they stressed Russia’s experience of receiving refugees. Since 1992, when the country joined the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, it has established and developed a system of giving asylum to foreign nationals.

About 2.5 million Ukrainians, including approximately one million residents of conflict-torn Donbas region, are living in Russia, the Russian Interior Ministry said in January.

