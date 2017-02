–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia disagrees with human rights watchdog Amnesty International's latest report against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

"This is not the first [report], these are regularly issued documents. We, as a rule, do not agree in many ways. In this case, we do not agree with the conclusions made this time," Peskov told reporters.

