10:35 GMT +322 February 2017
    Preparations for the 53rd Munich Security Conference. File photo

    Munich Conference Revealed That Global Elites 'Don't Have a Clear Vision'

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    World
    0 6710

    The mainstream media's extremely mixed reaction to the results of the 2017 Munich Security Conference indicates that the minds of US and European politicians and analysts are gripped by chaos, Oskar Krejci, a Prague-based political analyst, told Sputnik Czech Republic.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers his speech during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    Wind of Change? Anti-Russian Rhetoric Mostly Muted at Annual Munich Conference
    In an interview with Sputnik Czech Republic, Professor Oskar Krejci of the Prague-based Institute of International and Public Relations drew specific attention to the mainstream media's extremely mixed reaction to the results of the 2017 Munich Security Conference which wrapped late last week.

    It indicates that the minds of American and European politicians and commentators remain chaotic, according to Krejci.

    He pointed out that "the usual orientation toward the US [during the Munich Conference] unexpectedly collapsed and even those who were usually able to clearly formulate their position failed to do so during this year's gathering in Munich."

    "That's why the mainstream media showed its contradictory reaction to the Munich Conference. Assessing the dialogue at the gathering on the whole, I can say that [the politicians'] remarks became much more cautious and less aggressive than six months ago. This was also the case with the assessment of Russian policy," he said.

    Krejci added that while US Senator Lindsey Graham did not think twice before using stern language toward Russia at the 2017 Munich Conference, European politicians remained low-key, waiting for further developments, including the election results in France and Germany as well as signals from Washington.

    "I would like to reiterate that the political elites are currently not ready to analyze the situation, and that they do not have a clear vision of global prospects for development," he said.

    Bear vs eagle
    © Flickr/ Dan Century
    Obama Presidency Became 'the Time of Lost Opportunities' for US-Russia Relations - Moscow
    He also said that the 2017 Munich Conference indicated "the West's schizophrenic attitude toward the assessment of Russian military activity in Syria."

    "Although it is quite obvious that the situation in Syria cannot be resolved without Russia, one gets the impression that participants of the Munich discussion, as it were, expressed regret about Russian taking away their victory over Syrian President Assad, Krejci said.

    He emphasized that "the Russian and American military leaders should agree on bilateral cooperation because otherwise, the current uncertainty regarding Syria will continue, something that we witnessed at this year's Munich Conference."

    He said that "the same uncertain attitude was showed by [Western politicians] in relation to the successful negotiations on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital Astana, which involved Russia, Turkey and Iran."

    He pointed to the fact that for the first time, representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition were engaged in a direct dialogue.

    "The progress was achieved through the efforts of Russia, Turkey and Iran to mediate. For the first time, talks at such a level were held without the participation of the US and its Western allies. It was a very important event from the standpoint of global politics," Krejci said.

    Commenting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's remarks at the 2017 Munich Conference that the Cold War is still not over, Krejci said that he subscribes to the viewpoint.

    "You know, I agree with what Foreign Minister Lavrov said concerning the Cold War. It really is not over yet, judging by what is happening in the minds of some Western politicians and analysts in Europe and the US. In particular, in the minds of those who made statements at the Munich Security Conference," Krejci concluded.

    A man walks near damaged buildings in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    If Russia, US Unite Efforts on Syria, the Defeat of Daesh Is Not Far Off
    Hundreds of senior officials from all over the world, including state leaders, cabinet ministers, and delegates from NGOs, industry and the media, attended the 53rd Munich Security Conference. There they debated the election of US President Donald Trump, the future of NATO, EU relations with Russia and the war in Syria.

    The conference's agenda also focused on the future of transatlantic relations, cooperation between the member-states of the EU in terms of security and defense, and the security situation in the Asia-Pacific region, including on the Korean Peninsula.

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

