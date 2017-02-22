Register
04:31 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Toronto skyline

    Canada’s Ontario to Test Universal Basic Income This Year

    © Flickr/ jareed
    World
    Get short URL
    1179 0 0

    In Canada’s Ontario, the Liberal Party has rolled out a universal basic income (UBI) program to combat poverty in three of its cities.

    A discussion paper drafted by former Canadian Senate member Hugh Segal laid out what the program will look like, and recommended testing it a rural area populated by indigenous people.

    "There is no reason why a coherent pilot project testing the net benefits of a Basic Income to society in general, and to those living in poverty in particular, could not be launched before the end of the present fiscal year in Ontario," Segal wrote, explaining that, "Testing a Basic Income is a humane and useful way to measure how so many of the costs of poverty (in terms of productivity, health, policing, and other community costs, to name only a few) might be diminished, while poverty itself is reduced and work is encouraged." 

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reads a joint statement with his British counterpart Theresa May (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Adnan Abidi
    India: Economy Will Rebound in 2017, Push for Universal Basic Income

    Once instituted, the UBI would almost double the annual basic income adults receive under the province’s current welfare program.

    In Ontario, 1.7 million people live below the poverty line, detailed at $20,676 annually for a single person. Many were laid off between 2000-2007 when manufacturing and auto jobs disappeared.

    Social planner Ben Earle, with the Durham Workforce Authority, said that his area lost up to 4,000 jobs in the last fifteen years, and the prospects of them coming back are doubtful. He remarked that people left behind are forced into positions "that are lower pay, contract-based, [and have] lower benefits—if they have benefits at all," according to Quartz. 

    Money
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Finland Unveils Universal Basic Income Scheme

    Economists believe that this new policy can help drive change, from jobs in manufacturing to areas, including finance technology, medical research, and other “knowledge-based” jobs. 

    Chris Ballard, who is heading the initiative, remarked that "It’s time [we] start considering some kind of basic income because of the changing nature of work due to automation."

    Some critics believe that officials are using UBI to avoid dealing with other pricey measures that could impact poverty, like raising the minimum wage, while others claim that many social programs will be cut to foot the bill of the initiative.

    In an 2016 interview with The Guardian Segal defended the proposal, saying, "This is not something which is in any way, in my view, the precinct of the left," but, "It is in fact the precinct of rational people when looking to encourage work and community engagement and give people a floor beneath which they’re not allowed to fall."

    Related:

    TPP Cannot Enter Into Force Without US - Canada’s Foreign Ministry
    Trump to Meet Mexico, Canada Leaders Within Next 30 Days to Discuss NAFTA
    EU Parl't Trade Committee Approves CETA With Canada Amid Uncertainty Over TTIP
    Massive Oil Spill Occurs Next to Aboriginal Reservation in Canada
    Canada Revealed as Quiet Tax Haven
    Tags:
    pilot program, universal basic income, Liberal Party of Canada, Ontario, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      l.
      Printing money, reduction of taxes, bigger debt for gov., this is the result of the commercial war. Then come the protectionims (trump)....and finding a common enemy to divert the internal crisis to a real war.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok