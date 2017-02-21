Register
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, right, walk together during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

    China, France to Intensify Nuclear Energy Cooperation - Chinese Premier

    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    According to reports, Chinese Premier and French Prime Minister in Beijing announced their intention to strengthen nuclear energy cooperation between the two countries.

    A general view shows the skyline of a central business district in Beijing
    © AFP 2016/ WANG ZHAO
    China Overtakes US, France as Germany's Leading Trading Partner
    BEIJING (Sputnik) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve in Beijing announced on Tuesday their intention to strengthen nuclear energy cooperation between the two countries.

    "China intends to strengthen cooperation [with France] throughout the whole chain in the sphere of nuclear energy, to steadily promote the implementation of the project on the construction of Hinkley Point nuclear plant, to explore joint nuclear energy market development in third countries, to expand aerospace cooperation, to deepen cooperation on combating climate change," Li said.

    In turn, Cazeneuve said that France and China were major energy and industrial states with great potential of cooperation, and comprehensive strategic partnership with Beijing was an important part of Paris' foreign policy.

    The parties are said to have signed a number of agreements on developing cooperation in the spheres of economy, nuclear energy, science and technology, humanitarian exchanges, and also exchanged viewpoints on international and global issues of mutual interest.

    Cazeneuve is on an official visit to China until February 23. He is expected to meet President Xi Jinping and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhang Dejiang to discuss the bilateral relations and some issues of the international agenda.

