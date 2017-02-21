Over 75% of People in Northern Norway Support Improving Relations With Russia

–

MURMANSK (Sputnik)According to the poll, conducted by the Sentio Research Norway for the Klassekampen newspaper, 15 percent of respondents said the opposite, while 9 percent said they did not know.

The survey also showed that 80 percent of positive responses came from those aged over 60.

A total of 1,500 people participated in the survey.

Relations between Moscow and Oslo grew tense in 2014 when Norway, which is not a member of the European Union, supported EU sanctions against Russia following the escalation of the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

