Register
20:56 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley presents her credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S

    Churkin’s Distinctive Voice to Be Missed at UN - Secretary-General

    © REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith
    World
    Get short URL
    14530

    UN Secretary-General said that unique voice of late Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin will be missed at the organization and at its Security Council.

    Vitaly Churkin, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations, leaves the Security Council chambers July 21, 2014 at UN headquarters in New York
    © AFP 2016/ STAN HONDA
    8 Times Russia's UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin Wowed the World
    NEW YORK (Sputnik) The unique voice of late Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin will be missed at the organization and at its Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated on Tuesday.

    "I think his passing represents a deep loss for all of us in the United Nations, including in this Council, where his distinctive voice was ever present for the past decade, and where I think we will all miss that voice in the sessions to come," Guterres said.

    The Security Council meeting started with a minute of silence to honor the memory of Churkin, and was followed by the speeches of its members who offered condolences and underlined Churkin’s outstanding diplomatic and human qualities.

    Guterres noted that when he received the news about Churkin’s death while flying from Lisbon to New York, he first did not believe it.

    The secretary-general said that Churkin "represent life in itself."

    "The unique combination of intelligence, knowledge, firmness in expressing his own beliefs, but also remarkable sense of humor, and enormous warmth that would make us all feel a natural tendency to become friends," he added. "I do believe that Vitaly Churkin was not only an outstanding diplomat, but an extraordinary human being."

    Churkin was born in Moscow on February 21, 1952. He has served as Russia's permanent envoy to the United Nations and Russian representative in the UN Security Council since April 2006. Churkin passed away in his office in New York on Monday. The diplomat would have turned 65 on Tuesday, February 21.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Putin Awards Russian Ambassador to UN Churkin Order of Courage Posthumously
    'Extremely Capable Diplomat' Churkin Won Even 'Admiration of His Opponents'
    China's FM Wang Calls Russian Late Envoy to UN Churkin 'Outstanding Diplomat'
    Tags:
    United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Vitaly Churkin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTran
      How wull you notice ... you can still have your chin wags with pro U$ american Banderistan
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok