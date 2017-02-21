US Attack Submarine Alexandria Arrives in Japan at Start of Regional Deployment

© AFP 2016/ Kazuhiro NOGI Japan Taking Over US Car Market Despite TPP Failure

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The release described the Alexandria as an upgraded Los Angeles-class submarine with some of the most advanced systems in the world.

"Its speed, stealth, mobility and sheer firepower make it one of the most powerful weapons in the US national defense arsenal," the release stated.

The Alexandria is capable of executing anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike, naval special warfare, irregular warfare and mine warfare, the release explained.

Because the submarine makes its own power, air and water, the only thing which limits the vessel is how much food it can take on board, the release noted.

