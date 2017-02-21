Russia Expects to Finish Cairo Airport Security Inspections Soon - Minister

© Sputnik/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh Russia Approves Egypt Aviation Security Cooperation Protocol - Transport Ministry

GENEVA (Sputnik)Russia is expecting an invitation from Egypt to carry out security measures inspection in the Cairo international airport and hopes it would be one of the final inspections, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told Sputnik Tuesday.

"Of course, we are ready to come [to Cairo] again at the invitation of Egypt. But it is obvious that some more time is needed to address concerns voiced during the last visit. As soon as we receive such invitation, we would send a group of experts again. We hope that it would be if not the last, but one of the final inspections," Sokolov said.

He added that Moscow had already responded to all the proposals made by Cairo and had already held two major inspections in Egypt's airports.

Russian security experts have been carrying out inspections in Egypt's airports following the 2015 crash of Russia's passenger plane in Sinai. The plane crashed soon after the take-off from Sharm El-Sheikh airport after an explosion of a bomb smuggled on board the plane. Moscow grounded flights to and from Egypt in November 2015.

