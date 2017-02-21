Important to Keep Arctic Status as 'Low Tension Region' - Swedish FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is important to preserve the status of the Arctic region as a "low tension region," Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said on Tuesday.
"I do agree and we all agree to save the status and the position of the Arctic region as a low tension region. We also believe that cooperation on the climate change issues is very important," Wallstrom said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Earlier in the day, the two ministers agreed that there was no need to manage relations in the Arctic through an international treaty or by building up military presence there.
Wallstrom is paying visit to Moscow on Tuesday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)