Register
14:52 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    OPEC. (File)

    OPEC Chief Sees Higher Compliance With Oil Production Cutting Deal

    © AFP 2016/ Ryad Kramdi
    World
    Get short URL
    0 30 0 0

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expects higher compliance with agreements on cutting oil production in the coming months, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said Tuesday.

    OPEC has forecast global economic growth at 3.5 percent for 2016, up from 3.2 for this year, and increasing to 3.8 percent in 2018, OPEC said in its World Oil Outlook report released on Wednesday
    © Photo: pixabay
    OPEC Revises Russian 2017 GDP Growth Forecast Up by 0.1% to 1% - Monthly Report
    LONDON (Sputnik) Speaking at the International Petroleum Week conference in London, Barkindo estimated that OPEC member states are about 90-percent in compliance with the agreement, and noted the willingness of non-members to comply with the deal. He expressed confidence in a higher level of compliance in the coming months from both OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

    Thirteen OPEC members agreed to slash oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day as part of the so-called Vienna Agreement reached in November, limiting production at 32.5 million barrels per day.

    Eleven non-members, including Russia, agreed the following month to cut oil production by 558,000 barrels per day. Both agreements took effect on January 1, 2017.

    Barkindo said a technical committee to monitor compliance with the agreement is expected to convene in Vienna on Wednesday.

    Current oil prices are still far from balanced and accumulated oil reserves are still high despite the latest deal among major producers to cut output, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Secretary General said.

    Speaking at the International Petroleum Week conference in London, Barkindo said the market was still far from equilibrium despite the agreement in effect since the start of the year.

    Thirteen OPEC members agreed to slash oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day as part of the so-called Vienna Agreement reached in November, limiting production at 32.5 million barrels per day.

    Eleven non-members, including Russia, agreed the following month to cut oil production by 558,000 barrels per day. Both agreements took effect on January 1, 2017.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    OPEC Revises Russian 2017 GDP Growth Forecast Up by 0.1% to 1% - Monthly Report
    Azerbaijan Ready to Further Cut Oil Production in Case of OPEC Proposal
    Russia Considering Extending Deal With OPEC on Oil Output Cuts
    OPEC Oil Production Fell by 1Mln Barrels Per Day in January 2017
    Tags:
    oil production, OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Whirlwind of Fun and Food at Maslenitsa Folk Festivals in Russia
    Whirlwind of Fun and Food at Maslenitsa Folk Festivals in Russia
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok