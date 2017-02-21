Churkin 'Was Great Professional With Good Sense of Humor' - Chilean FM Munoz

SANTIAGO (Sputnik) – Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin, who suddenly died a day ago in New York, possessed both great professional qualities and sense of humor, Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz told Sputnik Tuesday.

"Vitaly was a great professional, serious, when he had to be serious, but with good sense of humor most of the time," Munoz said.

On Monday, following the reports on the death of Churkin, Munoz said on his Twitter that the Russian ambassador was his friend and expressed condolences to the diplomat’s family and the Russian government.

Mis condolencias a familia Emb Vitaly Churkin y Gob Fed Rusia, fallecido hace pocas horas. Amigo en CS ONU y competente diplomático. — Heraldo Muñoz (@HeraldoMunoz) 20 февраля 2017 г.

Churkin had served as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations since 2006.