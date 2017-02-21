Former UN Chief Ban Calls Late Russia's Envoy Churkin 'Intellectual Star'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon commended the outstanding personal and professional qualities of Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin, who suddenly passed away in New York on the eve of his 65th birthday.

"He was an outstanding diplomat and an intellectual star … His diplomatic skills, quick wit, and ready sense of humor will long be remembered by those who knew him and by those who will study the history of the United Nations in the years to come," Ban said in a statement Monday, as quoted by the CBS News broadcaster.

Ban extended condolences over the death of Churkin and stressed that it was a privilege to work with him, adding that the ambassador represented Russia with passion and dedication.

Churkin had served as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations since 2006.