UN Secretary-General Said Appreciated Opportunity to Work With Churkin

© AP Photo/ Seth Wenig Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin Dies at 64 in New York

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Tuesday that he appreciated the opportunity to work with passed Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, adding that he was a "forceful presence" at the Security Council.

"Although we served together for a short time, I greatly appreciated the opportunity to work with him and will deeply miss his insights, skills and friendship," Guterres said.

"For more than a decade, Ambassador Churkin was a forceful presence on the Security Council," he added.