Russia, UAE Discuss Cooperation on Infrastructure Projects - Minister

ABU DHABI (Sputnik)Russia and the United Arab Emirates agreed to cooperate on the construction of railways, paper mills and other infrastructure projects in Russia, Industry and Trade Minister of Russia Denis Manturov said Monday.

"We discussed today with the crown prince, foreign minister, Arab investment funds a number of infrastructure projects in the sphere of railways, Rostec city – up to one million square meters [0.39 million square miles] on the old Tushino airport site, self-contained paper mills," Manturov said at a press conference.

According to the minister, four such mills will be created in Siberia, the Far East and European part of Russia.

After having visited the 2017 International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) at the head of the Russian delegation, Manturov noted that the United Arab Emirates did not express much interest in the civil aviation airplanes produced in Russia, as the country used the aircraft by Boeing and Airbus.

The 13th IDEX exhibition is held in the United Arab Emirates' capital of Abu Dhabi on February 19-23. Russia has been attending all IDEX biennial exhibitions since 1993.

