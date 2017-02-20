Dozens of Chinese Firms Seek to Use Ivanka Trump's Name as Trademark

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Dozens of applications from Chinese companies and individuals have been submitted to Beijing to use the name of US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka as a trademark, the Chinese Trademark Office of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce said in a statement.

At least 65 businesses in China are willing to sell their products under the name "Ivanka," the South China Morning Post said Monday, citing the information released on the website of the country’s Trademark Office. The products range from wallpaper to weight loss services, the media outlet reported.

China’s laws allow businesses to use foreign names or their Chinese translations as trademarks. The applications are currently under review.

Ivanka Trump reportedly became popular in China after she visited the Chinese New Year party in the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

Chinese regulations, permitting to use foreign names as trademarks, lead to numerous disputes. Companies should prove their brand awareness to win the dispute. However, in 2016, Apple lost the case to the local Xintong Tiandi company, which uses iPhone trademark on its leather articles.