© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais 'Dangerous and Divisive' Trump UK Visit Decision Sent to Parliament

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump expects to see real progress in European NATO members increasing their defense spending by the end of the year, US Vice President Mike Pence said Monday.

"The president of the United States and the American people expect our allies to keep their word and do more in our common defense. And the president expects real progress by the end of 2017," Pence told a press conference.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!