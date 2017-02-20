Register
19:09 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Peter Blenkiron, a victim of priestly sex abuse wears a T-shirt showing him at the age in which he was abused, as he meets reporters in front of the Quirinale hotel in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, where Cardinal George Pell testifies before an Australian commission

    Australia Catholic Church's Child Protection Body Allowed to Keep Audits Secret

    © AP Photo/ Alessandra Tarantino
    World
    Get short URL
    0 24 0 0

    The Australian Catholic church’s body Catholic Professional Standards (CPS) will have the right to refrain from publishing its auditory reports, according to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

    Child abuse
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Catholic Church Relies on 'Secrecy and Resistance' to Scare Sex Abuse Victims
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Australian Catholic church’s body Catholic Professional Standards (CPS) aimed at examining the church’s approach to child abuse in the country will have the right to refrain from publishing its auditory reports, the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse found out Monday, as cited by the media.

    The draft version of the body’s constitution is expected to specify cases when audits are allowed to be kept secret, namely reports containing information on children or vulnerable adults’ so-called "church contacts," inaccurate reports and those threatening public safety will fall into the category of those audits that can be withheld from public, the commission learned at the hearing, according to the Guardian newspaper.

    The chair of the church’s Truth, Justice and Healing Council, Neville Owen, said "the teeth in this system is public reporting," and the CPS had never planned to resist publishing the audits, the newspaper added.

    Pope Francis waves as he delivers a Urbi et Orbi message from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 5, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
    Pope Apologizes for Church Abuses Committed Against Indigenous Peoples
    The Royal Commission hearing is expected to resume on Tuesday.

    The Catholic Church has been subject to accusations of child sexual abuse for decades. Earlier in February, Pope Francis called sexual abuse a disease of the Catholic Church.

    The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse was established in 2013 after a scandal surrounding cases of child sexual abuse in the religious institutions of Australia erupted in the previous year.

    Related:

    Australia Catholic Church Admits Over 600 Child Abuse Cases
    Catholic Church Relies on 'Secrecy and Resistance' to Scare Sex Abuse Victims
    Retired Church of England Bishop Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Young Men
    Pope Strips Sex-Scandal Cardinal of Church Position
    Tags:
    sexual abuse, Catholic Professional Standards (CPS), Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok