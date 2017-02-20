Russia Beats Saudi Arabia as World's Largest Crude Producer in December

Russia was extracting 10.49 million barrels a day in December against Saudi Arabia's 10.465 million barrels.
The last time Moscow surpassed Riyadh in crude production was in March 2016 when Russia extracted 10.68 million against 10.224 by Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia was a key player in stabilizing the oil market, agreeing to slash its output more than any other OPEC or non-OPEC oil producer. The latest monthly OPEC report showed that the country's production had fallen by an average of almost 500,000 barrels per day between December and January.
Eleven non-OPEC countries, including Russia, Mexico and Kazakhstan, later joined the deal, pledging to reduce production by 558,000 barrels per day on a voluntary basis. Russian output fell by 120,000 barrel per day in January.
The JODI is an international collaboration to improve the availability and reliability of data on petroleum and natural gas.
