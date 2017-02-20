Russia Hopes India to Buy Shares in Russian Helicopters Company

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry hopes to attract investors from India interested in buying shares in Russian Helicopters, a state-run manufacturer, Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"We hope to attract foreign investment companies, including Indian ones," Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi.

The Russian Helicopters is the only helicopter manufacturer based in Russia, which comprises five factories, two design bureaus, as well as enterprises for the manufacture and maintenance of spare parts, and a service company, responsible for the after-sales maintenance in Russia and abroad.

India already uses a broad range of Mil Mi-17 and Mi-8 transport helicopters, produced by the state firm, and is expected to sign a new contract to purchase another 48 Mi-17s by the end of this year, as well as a deal on joint production of Kamov Ka-226 light utility helicopters on its soil.