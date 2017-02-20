Armenia Disapproves of Azerbaijan's Arms Purchases From Russia - FM

–

YEREVAN (Sputnik)Armenia disapproves of arms purchases by Azerbaijan from Russia and intends to maintain a "balance of forces" in the region, Armenian Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandyan told Sputnik.

"Of course we cannot like the fact that Azerbaijan buys weapons from our ally, which puts a lot of effort to preserve peace and stability in our region, including in cooperation with Armenia, as co-chair of the Minsk Group," Nalbandyan said.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev told Sputnik last month that Baku was in talks with Moscow on new arms purchases and was mostly interested in newest defense weaponry.

Nalbandyan, commenting on what he classified as an "arms race" between the two countries, said "we have to make every effort to maintain a balance of forces in the region and prevent further escalation."

A decades-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over the Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh escalated last April. The sides signed a Russian-brokered ceasefire that month, but mutual accusations of breaches have continued since then.

