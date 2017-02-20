West Unable to Show Proof of RT's 'Lies' as It Does Not Exist - Editor-In-Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Western media and officials daily accuse RT broadcaster of "lies," but cannot produce any tangible proof, because there is none, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said.

"Not a day goes by without some extremely influential European or US outlet [publishing an article about RT] or some highly placed government official saying, yet again, something unpleasant. There is always some lie there, 90 percent of the time," Simonyan said in an interview that will be aired on Russian NTV channel on Monday night.

According to Simonyan, the campaign staffers of French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron said recently that RT and Sputnik news agency were spreading lies about the candidate, which was "simply not true."

"They accuse us of lies, thus lying themselves, because they cannot give any concrete examples, cannot provide any proof, because there isn't any," Simonyan said.

Last week, Macron's spokesman Benjamin Griveaux and Secretary General of Macron's party En Marche! Richard Ferrand suggested that RT and Sputnik were spreading false rumors about the candidate and favoring other participants of the presidential race.

Both Sputnik and RT refuted the accusations, stressing the impartiality of their coverage. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called claims that Russian media were attempting to influence public opinion somewhere "absurd." The spokesman added that he had not found any articles taking down one French presidential candidate and propping up others neither on RT nor on Sputnik.