Register
11:34 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers his speech during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2017

    Anti-Russian Rhetoric Mostly Muted at Annual Munich Conference

    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    World
    Get short URL
    279980

    There was less unfriendly rhetoric regarding Russia at this year's Munich Security Conference, which wrapped up on February 19, RIA Novosti reported.

    Preparations for the Munich Security Conference MCSC
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    History of Munich Security Conference
    In a break with previous years, Russia and the so-called "Russian threat" weren't high on the agenda of the Munich Security Conference, which concluded on Sunday. At this year's gathering, invocations of Moscow as a potential adversary were surprisingly low-key, according to RIA Novosti.

    Although some political figures attending the 2017 Munich Security Conference, including Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, expressed decidedly anti-Russian views, most participants only mentioned Moscow in passing, and their accusations were immediately counterbalanced by their statements about being ready for a dialogue with Russia.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for example, called for "establishing good relations with Russia" despite the current differences between Berlin and Moscow on a spate of pressing issues, including NATO's eastward expansion and Ukraine.

    "Russia also [shares] one of our external borders and is our neighbor, and I won't stop calling for the establishment of good relations with Russia despite our different stances. For me, this means continuing to adhere to the NATO-Russia Founding Act; I thank the NATO Secretary General for the meetings of the Russia-NATO Council," she said.

    According to her, the joint fight against Islamic terrorism is an area where Russia and Germany could cooperate successfully.

    "We need to seek common approaches in the fight against Islamist terrorism. Here we have common interests, where we can work together," Merkel said, also calling for creating "a kind of a union" spreading from the Russian city of Vladivostok to Europe.

    Demonstrators take part in a protest titled There is no Peace with NATO in front of the venue of the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany (File)
    © AFP 2016/ SVEN HOPPE / DPA
    NATO Eastward Expansion Became 'Huge Mistake' That Triggered Ukrainian Crisis
    Another key participant of this year's Munich Conference, US Vice President Michael Pence, also refrained from dwelling on the alleged "Russian threat."

    Like Merkel, he also mentioned NATO's eastward enlargement and the Ukraine crisis, something that was immediately followed by his statement about the necessity of Washington bolstering ties with Moscow.

    He said that the new US Administration deems it necessary to find new points of cooperation with Russia and that "President Trump believes that they can be found."

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, rejected all accusations that Moscow is allegedly trying to undermine the existing world order.

    "We strongly disagree with those who accuse Russia and the new centers of global influence of attempting to undermine the so-called liberal world order," he told the 2017 Munich Security Conference.

    Lavrov said that "Russia has always been ready to work on an equal basis with foreign partners" and for the creation of "a common security area, development and good neighborliness." According to him, the current tension between North America, Europe and Russia is "unnatural."

    "We rely on the triumph of common sense," Lavrov said, adding that as far as Moscow's ties with Washington are concerned, "we want a relationship that's based on pragmatism, mutual respect and understanding of our special responsibility [to maintain] global stability."

    Hundreds of senior officials from all over the world, including state leaders, cabinet ministers, and delegates from NGOs, industry and the media, attended the 53rd Munich Security Conference. There they debated the election of US President Donald Trump, the future of NATO, EU relations with Russia and the war in Syria.

    President Donald Trump looks up after signing the final of three executive orders, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    The Crimean Issue: What's Really Behind Trump's Message to Russia
    This year, the conference's agenda also focused on the future of transatlantic relations, cooperation between the member-states of the EU in terms of security and defense, and the security situation in the Asia-Pacific region, including on the Korean peninsula.

    Participants also discussed terrorism, information warfare, as well as major threats to global health and climate security.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    EU, Afghanistan Ink First Cooperation Deal at Munich Conference
    Ukrainian, Romanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Relations at Munich Conference
    Second Day of Munich Security Conference to Take on Ukraine Flare-Up
    Tags:
    borders, neighbor, accusations, terrorism, relations, cooperation, 2017 Munich Security Conference, NATO, Mike Pence, Angela Merkel, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Given the turmoil and infighting in US politics, from were the anti-Russian hysteria stems, there is obviously a certain level of uncertainty that reflects on Munich as well as other aspects of international cooperation. An "eye of the storm" situation if you like. As clearer directives (orders) from Washington emerge when things settles, the anglo-zionist vassal states will start the hysteria from were they left.

      Russia and the free world must make sure to fully use this lull to it's/their advantage.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok