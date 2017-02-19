Russia Tries to Deescalate Syrian Crisis, but Questions Remain - McGurk

"I actually think Russia did really try to do something to deescalate violence in a critical period… but as the US and Russia begin to join up and find a potential way forward that Russia's ability to actually deliver on the ground is a question mark in our eyes," McGurk said.
Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with opposition factions and Islamist terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, both outlawed in Russia and the United States, fighting the Syrian Army.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete McGurk whatever you want to believe everyone knows Russia achieved 10 times more in 18 months than you did in 6 years? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The whole team, Russia, Iran, Syria, Hezbollah, manage chaos better than CIA could ever dream of.
ivanwa88
The only reason you spew such BS is because your rotten mass media has kept the truth away from 50% of Americans and they will suck it in like the smoke from a beautiful Cuban cigar.
AnomicDust