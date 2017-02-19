Russia Tries to Deescalate Syrian Crisis, but Questions Remain - McGurk

MUNICH (Sputnik) — Russia tried to deescalate situation Syria, but questions on its ability to influence remain, US Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to counter Daesh, Brett McGurk, said Sunday at the Munich Security Conference.

"I actually think Russia did really try to do something to deescalate violence in a critical period… but as the US and Russia begin to join up and find a potential way forward that Russia's ability to actually deliver on the ground is a question mark in our eyes," McGurk said.

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with opposition factions and Islamist terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, both outlawed in Russia and the United States, fighting the Syrian Army.