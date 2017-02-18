Register
23:09 GMT +318 February 2017
    Anders Fogh Rasmussen (file)

    Ex-NATO Chief Says Bloc Members Can Reach Spending Goal of 2% GDP by 2024

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    All NATO allies are capable of raising their defense spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product by 2024, the alliance’s former chief, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, told Sputnik on Saturday.

    MUNICH (Sputnik) — Rasmussen stressed that the increase in defense spending is a measure to address the challenges of the new security environment in the world.

    "I think it is a realistic goal for all NATO members to reach 2-percent target by 2024. There is no reason to doubt that today's trends will be an upward trend. We need that in the new security environment," Rasmussen said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

    NATO member states have pledged to spend more on defense but only five countries have reached the 2-percent target, prompting a threat from new US Defense Secretary James Mattis that the Pentagon would cut its defense commitments.

    Earlier, new US President Donald Trump criticized the alliance on numerous occasions during his election campaign, calling it obsolete and vowing to make all members pay their fair share.

    Former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen
    © Flickr/ DVIDSHUB
    Former NATO Chief Predicts Alliance's Death if 'US Won't Keep Up Commitment'
    Only a handful of NATO members have reached the 2-percent target as of 2016. The United States is the top spender, allocating over 3.6 percent of its GDP on defense, followed by Greece, the United Kingdom, Estonia and Poland. The remaining 23 members are below target.

    NATO's overall European defense spending fell at rates of around 2 percent per year until the 2014 Wales summit. In 2015, spending increased 0.6 percent before surging 3 percent in 2016, according to official NATO data.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized on Friday that the target would have to be reached in the next decade and NATO's spending on defense would gradually increase after years of cutbacks.

      avatar
      jas
      2024?? LOL
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      This is part of Trump's plan to reduce NATO involvement in the ME and leave it to the regional powers of that region. That will also reduce the amount required from the EU nations. Trump is a smart guy, always a few steps ahead. This former NATO hack is using current numbers and not including the reduced budget if NATO doesn't bully the ME anymore.
