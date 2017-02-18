Meeting Between Putin, Trump Should Be Well Prepared - Lavrov

MUNICH (Sputnik) — The forthcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump should be well prepared and held in a suitable moment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday.

"There is an agreement that such meeting should take place. Of course it should be well prepared and should take place in the moment, which will be suitable for both presidents," Lavrov told reporters.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

Since then, NATO has been building up its military presence in Europe, particularly in eastern European countries bordering Russia, using Moscow's alleged interference in Ukraine as a pretext.