Intelligence Agencies Worldwide 'Seem to Have Gotten Out of Control'

The politician noted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was well prepared for her speech. However, her statements about "technical and organizational deficits" within the German intelligence were vague and didn't shed any light on the issue.

"It seems that intelligence agencies all around the world got out of control. This applies not only to the NSA, but also, probably, to a number of other countries that clearly lost control of their services and are not aware of what they are doing. Such conclusion can be made following the statements of Mrs. Merkel, who said that she knew absolutely nothing about all these things," the politician told Sputnik Germany.

During her testimony, the Chancellor admitted that in March 2015 she was surprised by the reports about the BND's spying activities. She also pointed out that reforms have been implemented to make the intelligence agency more efficient and transparent.

However, Schulz believes that the activities of the intelligence should be controlled not only by the Chancellor's Office, but also by the Parliament. According to the politician, the control should be exerted by a special parliamentary institution that will have unlimited access to BND documents as well as the opportunity to interview BND employees.

Moreover, the politician suggested that the problem of espionage could be dealt with on three levels: on a state level, by private enterprises and individuals themselves. For instance, Schulz noted that "enterprises should better watch over where and how their data can be intercepted."

"They should be able to present a clear scheme (of their vulnerabilities) and take care of the security of its communications and its customers," the politician stressed.

In 2015, media reports revealed an unprecedented espionage scandal in Europe, saying that the BND had systematically spied on its friends and allies worldwide. According to Spiegel Online magazine, in many cases the BND carried out this policy on its initiative and not at the request of US intelligence.