Register
11:01 GMT +318 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A Chinese (R) and EU flag flutters in front of the presidential palace Schloss Bellevue in Berlin (File)

    China Pushes 'Economic Diplomacy' in Europe as 'Global Protectionism' Rises

    © AFP 2016/ JOHN MACDOUGALL
    World
    Get short URL
    112410

    China’s diplomatic agenda in Europe is now dominated by the interests of trade and investments. At the same time, Brussels will continue efforts to recognize China as a market economy. According to Russian analyst Andrey Volodin, China is taking diplomatic measures against the emerging model of economic nationalism.

    EU's High representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini arrives for an European Union leaders summit on October 20, 2016 at the European Council, in Brussels.
    © AFP 2016/ THIERRY CHARLIER
    Mogherini Reaffirms EU to Recognize China as Market Economy
    Britain is ready to cooperate with China in order to boost and develop global free trade, Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said during talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a G20 summit in Bonn, Germany.

    In turn, the Chinese top diplomat confirmed Beijing’s readiness to work together with London in developing global free trade mechanisms to create an open global economy.

    In fact, Wang Yi adjusted the economic diplomacy unveiled by President Xi Jinping to China-Britain relations. Moreover, EU’s chief diplomat Federica Mogherini and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel confirmed that the EU and Germany will continue their efforts to recognize China as country with a market economy.

    Mogherini pointed out that the European Union would continue to work on the Article 15 of the protocol on Chinese accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). December 11, 2016 marked the 15th anniversary of China's membership in the WTO, as well as the expiration of Article 15 of the protocol on the country's accession to the WTO that allowed other member to treat China as a non-market economy.

    A security guard stands in front of the gate of the Center of Excellence on Nuclear Security in the State Nuclear Security Technology Center in Beijing, China, March 18, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    China Reaches Breakthrough in Global Nuclear Market
    Mogherini’s words were especially important taking into account the fact that on February 14, Germany, France and Italy, the three largest economies in the eurozone, called on Brussels to give them a right to block Chinese investments in key industries.

    However, if Brussels rejected the imitative this would mean there are no formal reasons no to grant market economy status to Brussels.

    The reassurance by Mogherini and Gabriel indicate that Britain and Germany admit the importance of economic and trade ties with China, according to Andrey Volodin, an expert of the Center for Eurasian Studies, at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy.

    "They [Britain and Germany] regard the Chinese market as promising. Of course, they understand the negative outcome of de-industrialization in the EU, the United States and Britain. Voters also see this, so we’ve seen Brexit and the results of the US election. At the same time, according to some estimates, China has global capital of $3-4 trillion. It is a very strong argument forinternational financial and economic relations," Volodin told Sputnik Chinese.

    The expert underscored that Western countries cannot ignore this fact and even Donald Trump known for his harsh anti-China remarks is now turning to "more balanced rhetoric."

    "An era of global protectionism is coming in global trade. Beijing is looking for a strategy to fit in this new economic model described by experts as new economic nationalism. The talks in Bonn were an attempt to adapt to this new reality and find a counterbalance to protectionism," Volodin explained.

    Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin.
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US, China to Develop More Balanced Economic Relationship - Treasury Secretary
    According to Jia Pujing, an economic expert at the Beijing People’s University, the European Union wants to recognize China as a market economy, but now this intention is growing "urgent."

    "One of the main reasons is the fact that under the conditions of globalization the US economy is shrinking. The EU understands that it needs to deepen and develop economic cooperation with China. So, Brussels is likely to recognize China as a market economy," the expert said.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    China Intends to Enhance Cooperation With US for Sake of Global Prosperity
    China, UK Express Readiness to Promote Free Trade - Chinese Foreign Ministry
    Message to Trump: EU to Hold Free Trade Summit With China
    Chinese Commerce Ministry Expects National Economy Growth to Exceed 6.5% in 2017
    Tags:
    protectionism, trade, economy, talks, European Union, Wang Yi, Sigmar Gabriel, Federica Mogherini, China, Britain, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      The hapless €urofags realize that they must adapt to the new economical order emerging from the east or they are all F:ed, but their mindset is still, and will for the foreseeable future, be hopelessly colonial and racist.

      Building up yet another costly Drang Nach osten-war with Russia and at the same time seek closer relations with her ally China to save their sorry @sses is in that regard a recipe for disaster. €U is fast dissolving into chaos nevertheless.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok