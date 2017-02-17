NATO to Remain Unified in Facing Present Challenges - US Defense Chief

© AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo NATO Seeks Dialogue With Russia in Times of Increased Tension on Borders - Stoltenberg

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said on Friday the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will remain united in the face of ongoing challenges.

"We are engaged as we speak to ensure the alliance is relevant and fit for its time," Mattis said in his opening remarks at the Munich Security Conference. "I am confident that our alliance will be unified in meeting today’s security challenges."

The US defense chief noted that President Donald Trump has "thrown his full support" to the alliance.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual major global forum founded in 1963 and devoted to the discussion of key security issues.

This year’s conference agenda focuses on the European cooperation in security and defense areas, the future of NATO after the election of Trump, the Syrian conflict as well as relations with Russia.