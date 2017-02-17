NATO to Remain Unified in Facing Present Challenges - US Defense Chief

"We are engaged as we speak to ensure the alliance is relevant and fit for its time," Mattis said in his opening remarks at the Munich Security Conference. "I am confident that our alliance will be unified in meeting today’s security challenges."
The US defense chief noted that President Donald Trump has "thrown his full support" to the alliance.
The Munich Security Conference is an annual major global forum founded in 1963 and devoted to the discussion of key security issues.
This year’s conference agenda focuses on the European cooperation in security and defense areas, the future of NATO after the election of Trump, the Syrian conflict as well as relations with Russia.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete THIS MATTIS is the MANURE guy that said that PUTIN called, and asked for exchange of INTEL and he said, that NO ONE in the WORLD should TRUST Russia, until it act like is supposed to and bah blah.
cast235
FOX news said that.
What HE wants is to out class PUTIN and sound smarter, more powerful , and a leader.
Putin STILL DOESN'T COMPREHEND TAT MUCH YET.
First you NEVER give nothing.
JAPAN should had gotten NOTHING.. ONLY allow the family of those that lived there to visit the graves as , a humane thing.
He wants to sounds like PUTIN is BEGGING.
IF I was running RUSSIA, I would ask all NOT to contact U.S , NATO, E.U or any sanctioning country for NOTHING.
Unless is a diplomatic need.
Signing special rules of military. VERY STUPID and NAIVE. They will use that to accuse Russia of violating the deals.
Once Russia mature, Russia will wait to be contacted.
Sell ALL investments before sanctions see the CHARLATANS in U.S seizing cash etc, and decades after , wanting to , give the same BACK. With all value lost and opportunities to invest and progress LOST.
Once Russia learn where it belongs, Russia will progress. FAST and well.
Crimea issue is easy. IF TRUMP wants that. Begin by giving BACK to Russia all lands STOLEN by E.U and ANNEXED. Under color revolutions and coups, then claiming it was the will of the people.
Give PALESTINIANS ALL their lands BACK. And many others.
And DO NOT forget, that the will of the people, is an international law. STUPIDLY embraced by Gorbachev.
A MIRACLE the KREMLIN is not NATO headquarters by now. IDIOT.
In U.S the ,there is the WILL OF THE PEOPLE. BUT there is a clause that WILL place you 25 years in jail.
Unless is sanction by Washington,.
Russia should have same in place.
U.S, E.U, U.K , NATO attempted a coup in Viet Nam to raise the cost of manufacturing. BUT the law place anyone doing illegal referendums, or color revolutions, 25 years in jail. Unless the gov allows it..
LEARN from them.