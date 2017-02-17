Register
    Inderjit Singh Reyat, the only man ever convicted in the Air India bombings of 1985.

    Canada's Deadliest Convicted Terrorist Set Free After Twenty Years

    © AP Photo/ Darryl Dyck
    Following a stay at a halfway house, a convicted terrorist who carried out Canada’s most devastating mass killing is free after twenty years in prison. Inderjit Singh Reyat, part of an extremist group fighting for an independent Sikh state, in 1985 made bombs that were later stuffed into airplane luggage on two flights departing from Vancouver.

    The bomb placed on Air India Flight 182 exploded in midair, killing all 329 people on board. The second explosive killed two baggage handlers after detonating at Japan’s Narita airport.

    Delhi Police SWAT team members stand near the site of an explosion in a market in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    India Recorded 406 Bombing Incidents of Various Kinds in 2016

    Reyat is the only person convicted for the crimes, pleading guilty to manslaughter, while co-defendants Ajaib Singh Bagri and Ripudaman Singh Malik were acquitted of all charges. Prosecutors claimed that the others got off because Reyat refused to implicate them.

    André Gerolymatos, co-director of Simon Fraser University’s Terrorism, Risk and Security Studies said, "The fact that he is still holding back, it's absolutely ridiculous that the parole board will let him out…You have to wonder what the parole board is smoking," according to CBC News.

    Gerolymatos added, "It also sends a bad message out there to potential terrorists, that even when you're caught, you can keep your mouth shut, lie and we'll still let you out." 

    Palestinians run for cover as smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on a Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip on February 6, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ MOHAMMED ABED
    Israel Denies Involvement in Night Gaza Bombing Killing Two Palestinians

    On Wednesday a representative from the Canada Parole Board reported that Reyat, who has been living in a halfway house since January, has attempted to "go back to a normal life" and has had no contact with extremist groups. But a psychology report from 2013 indicated that the Punjabi mechanic is at a "relatively high risk" for violence and exhibited "a lack of true empathy and remorse," leaving the board wary of how he may react to anyone standing against his "Sikh cause." 

    Following his release, parole board spokesman Patrick Storey noted that, "If at any time, his parole officer feels there’s a risk to the community he can return Mr Reyat to prison."

    Reyat is to remain under close observation until 2018.

    Tags:
    Bombing, Terrorist, Inderjit Singh Reyat, Canada
