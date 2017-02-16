Putin Urges Security Measures for Diplomats Abroad After Ambassador Murder

© AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici Russia Cooperates With Turkey in Ambassador Karlov’s Murder Investigation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin at the board of the Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday said that relevant security measures for employees of diplomatic missions abroad should be taken in connection with the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov in December 2016.

"A terrible crime — the murder of our ambassador in Turkey — particularly acutely raised the issue about the protection of Russian citizens who are abroad and our foreign institutions. In cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, the Foreign Intelligence Service, I ask you to take additional measures to ensure security," Putin said.

On December 19, 2016, Karlov was shot dead by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at the opening of an art gallery exhibition. Three more people were injured in the shooting. The gunman was killed at the scene by the police. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.