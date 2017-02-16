Czech Diplomat Stefan Fule May Get Nomination for OSCE Secretary General Post

PRAGUE (Sputnik) – The Czech government is considering nominating diplomat Stefan Fule for the post of Secretary General of the OSCE, government spokesperson Martin Ayrer said.

"The government has taken note of the proposal for the nomination of Štefan Füle as the Czech Republic candidate for the position of Gen. Secretary of the Organization for security and cooperation in Europe," Ayrer wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Fule served as the European Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighbourhood Policy from February 2010 until October 2014.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said that Fule was engaged in the events that preceded the ousting of the country's leadership.

According to Azarov, following Ukraine's rejection to sign the association agreement, Kiev held "tough talks" with Fule saying that in case the government does not sign the agreement, "another prime minister and another president would."

The mandate of current OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier ends in June.