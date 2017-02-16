Famous Russian Phone Pranksters Pull Hoax on Hawkish US Senator John McCain

Having introduced themselves as Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Kuznetsov and Stolyarov also discussed the sanctions against Russia with Waters.
Following the incident, Peskov said Kremlin was not linked to the prank phone calls and appreciated the fact that nobody had the idea to accuse Moscow of the tricks.
The sanctions issue was also discussed with US republicans, according to the hoaxers.
"We have pranked McCain, Lindsey Graham and the Republican Majority leader in Congress McConnell in the Congress Mitch McConnell on the issue of anti-Russian sanctions, however, we can not tell the details yet," Kuznetsov said.
Since then, NATO has been building up its military presence in Europe, particularly in eastern European countries bordering Russia, using Moscow's alleged interference in Ukraine as a pretext.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "The wicked flee when no man pursues....And one righteous man will put a hundred to rout, as will 10 put a thousand, and one thousand will put 10,000 to flee." And being righteous does not just mean you have an opinion. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What a perfect response to these absurd anti-Russian, comedic, fanciful, idiotic ravings.
